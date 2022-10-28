Great Music Lives Here.

What’s Going On 

October 28 in Music History: Sex Pistols release their only album

sex pistols
Buddy Holly made his last major TV appearance; the first night of the T.A.M.I. show took place; Bill Berry retired from R.E.M.; the Sex Pistols' one and only studio album was released in the U.S.; and Janet Jackson's Minneapolis-produced 'Rhythm Nation 1814' hit No. 1 in the album charts, Today in Music History. Read more

October 27 in Music History: Prince releases '1999'

Prince - 1999
Ben E. King recorded his first solo tracks; Peter Paul & Mary held down two spots in the album charts; Bruce Springsteen appeared on the covers of two major news magazines; U2's 'Rattle & Hum' premiered in Dublin, and Lou Reed passed away, Today in Music History. Read more

