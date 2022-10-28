Buddy Holly made his last major TV appearance; the first night of the T.A.M.I. show took place; Bill Berry retired from R.E.M.; the Sex Pistols' one and only studio album was released in the U.S.; and Janet Jackson's Minneapolis-produced 'Rhythm Nation 1814' hit No. 1 in the album charts, Today in Music History.
Read more
This week, we see new music from Scottish trio Young Fathers and from Minnesota’s Graveyard Club, as well as collaborations between Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers; Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey; and Anderson .Paak (as NxWorries) and H.E.R. We also share a new song from New-York-by-way-of-Texas artist Hannah Jadagu.
Read more
Ben E. King recorded his first solo tracks; Peter Paul & Mary held down two spots in the album charts; Bruce Springsteen appeared on the covers of two major news magazines; U2's 'Rattle & Hum' premiered in Dublin, and Lou Reed passed away, Today in Music History.
Read more
Minneapolis singer-songwriter Miloe and his band performed a set of songs on the Dan Patch Park stage at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, as part of MPR Day. Watch the complete performance.
Read more