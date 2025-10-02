Jill Riley talked with Chad Smith, drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, about the Chad Smith Foundation, the importance of music programs in schools, his connection to Minnesota, and more.



Interview Transcript

Jill Riley: You're listening to The Current, I'm Jill Riley. The University of Minnesota marching band will be performing at halftime at the Gophers homecoming game against Purdue, October 11. Now, that's pretty typical, that's not an unexpected thing. But that performance will feature a very special guest: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, one of the greatest drummers of all time, drummer of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chad Smith, who has a big Minnesota connection. And that Minnesota connection is tied to the Chad Smith Foundation's Music Education Initiatives at the U of M. And I want to talk about that connection to Minnesota now. We're going to talk about a new scholarship as well to provide support for aspiring young musicians. Chad Smith is a big booster of music education, but joining me on The Current's Morning Show to tell us about all of this is the one and only Chad Smith. Hi, Chad, how are you?

Chad Smith: One and only.

Jill Riley: The one and only. There's only one of you. There's only one like you.

Chad Smith: There's only one of you, Jill.

Jill Riley: Well, I'm so glad that you're joining us on The Current. You know, before we get into talking about the new scholarship and some of the things you have coming up for your Twin Cities visit, let's talk about your connection to Minnesota. Because I didn't know that you were born here.

Chad Smith Chad Smith Foundation

Chad Smith: Yep, I lived in Richfield for about three years. Our family, of course, is based out of Minnesota, and so I have a connection there that's been for a long, long time. And then both of my parents graduated [from the U of M]. They're Gophers. What you were talking about, the scholarship, is really to, you know, we're honoring them. My mother is still with us, 98 years old.

Jill Riley: Wow, wonderful.

Chad Smith: So she's very excited. Just growing up and having music in my life and being exposed to all the great schools that I went to, and especially my high school, where we had such a great music program. A public school, which is pretty rare these days, with marching bands, concert bands, symphonic band, jazz band. I even had a music theory class in my high school, believe it or not. So thank God for that, because that got me through high school, because that was my passion at a very early age. I wanted to drum since I was seven years old, and I did. So just coming to Minnesota, and this was a no brainer for us, for the foundation, that we wanted to do the big kick-off in Minnesota, because of all my family connections, my [own] connection, music — we want to help inspire the kids, the next generation, put instruments in their hands, education. So that's what's happening coming up on October 11, as you mentioned, is a big homecoming game against Purdue, with Purdue! The Gopher marching band is going to do halftime show, and they're going to do a little Chili Pepper thing in the halftime show. A medley of some of our tunes, and I'm going to play with them. I'm excited about that.

Jill Riley: Okay, so we have this in common, where we played music in school, and I found that I really started to get into pep band and marching band when I was part of the drum line, because that's where I found it. And it was either carrying the big bass drum and kind of working my way up and eventually being on the snare line, which I absolutely loved it. What is your role in the performance?

Chad Smith: Well, I think they got it covered with all the other instruments. I think I'm going to get out there with a full drum set, and I'm going to play along. And luckily, I probably know most of songs, so. Drum set, along with the rest of the drummers, and, of course, the rest of the band and it's going to be super cool. I don't have to learn the formations. I'm in one place. I'm going to be rocking, and I'm really looking forward to it, it's going to be a lot of fun. It’s alumni Homecoming weekend. You know, it's exciting. We're doing a little luncheon as well, come and meet me and we can talk about the foundation, and we're going to have cool stuff to give away and get people excited. It's the first kickoff. The foundation has been going only a few months now, so this is really something that's special and close to my heart, and I couldn't think of a better place, and doing it at Minnesota.



Chad Smith Chad Smith Foundation

Jill Riley: Yeah, well, it's good to hear that you didn't have to learn into the choreography or get fitted for the wool suit, because, I don't think people realize what all goes into one of those halftime performance.

Chad Smith: It's a lot. No, I was in the marching band in high school, and so, yeah, I know. All the costumes and the whole thing, and so it'll be a little bit easier. I'll have something coordinated, of course, so I look like I'm part of the band, and everyone's been so great over there in Minnesota, and we're all excited about this. I really appreciate, and I'm so grateful that they're willing to partner with us. And it's just a great opportunity to be able to give back and find a nice, aspiring kid that needs some help, financial and whatever else, and we'll get them going. And, you know, what a cool thing. I'm really happy about that, so I want to thank them for partnering with us.

Jill Riley: You're listening to The Current. I am talking with drummer of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chad Smith, who's going to be an honorary Gopher coming up for Homecoming for the U of M. Hey, I wonder, could you talk more about the Chad Smith Foundation, and talk about the Curtis and Joan Smith Scholarship, because this is a really great thing that you're doing. And what a way to honor your folks.

Chad Smith: Like I said, both my mother and father, both are Gopher graduates, And it's a great way — because, as you know, lots of times now, schools and educational situations now, the funding is the first thing that goes with the arts and music, and it's really something I think is really important with schools. I mean, when kids have music and art in the schools, their attendance is up. They do better in their other subjects. Their parents and families [and their] involvement. Graduation rates are up. Music is so important in the school. So, I just want to help put a little spotlight on that, and also be able to, in honor of my parents, be able to just give them an opportunity to do what they were passionate about. Obviously, they're at that point in their life where [they are thinking] this is what I want to do. I want to do music, whether it's performance or writing or business or whatever it is in music. I just want to help them, help facilitate that for one lucky student, and that's how it's starting right now. But, you know, sky's the limit, and we want to just do something to get people who want to be able to do what they love to do, and need a little help. And I'm here to kind of give them a little, a little cushion.

Curtis and Joan Smith Chad Smith Foundation

Jill Riley: So you're making an appearance during the halftime at the Gopher Homecoming game. But also, I know that there is --

Chad Smith: I'm also playing quarterback. I don't know about that. Nothing like a 60-year-old quarterback out there, but, you know. You think they can beat Purdue?

Jill Riley: We're hoping. We're hoping so, especially on Homecoming. But you have something else on the schedule that day. Outside of your appearance at halftime and Homecoming, folks can get tickets to a luncheon where I know you're going to be talking more about this, and in hopes to raise some money for the Curtis and Joan Smith Scholarship. So you're going to do that as well that day.

Chad Smith: Yeah, I'm on a busy day. I'm ready to go!

Jill Riley: Very good. Well, hey, that luncheon is happening the same day as the Homecoming game, and tickets are available. You can learn more at gophersports.com, you could also check out chadsmithfoundation.org You can also learn more at ChadSmithFoundation on Instagram. But we're looking forward to your visit. This is just great work. Thank you so much for the passion that you have for music education. Appreciate the opportunity to talk with you and to meet you. Chad Smith, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, preparing for the visit coming back home to Minnesota.

Chad Smith: Thank you, Jill.

Jill Riley: All right. Thank you, Chad. You are listening to The Current.



Chad Smith Chad Smith Foundation

Credits

Guest – Chad Smith

Host – Jill Riley

Producers – Nilufer Arsala

Digital Producer – Natalia Toledo

