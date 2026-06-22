First look: Mystic Lake Amphitheater changes the Twin Cities concert landscape

The Twin Cities have never been short on places to catch a band. There are plenty of small clubs, gilded theaters, downtown arenas, and a summer festival scene that keeps finding new fields to take over. But the one thing we’ve never really had is a proper summer shed, an outdoor amphitheater with a capacity that rivals that of Target Center and Grand Casino Arena. As of this past weekend, that all changed.

The Mystic Lake Amphitheater officially opened in Shakopee, kicking off a packed summer concert calendar with a $20 celebration of homegrown talent like Motion City Soundtrack, Ber, and Morris Day and the Time. For its inaugural season, the shiny new Live Nation-owned venue has a slate of over 35 concerts spanning rock, country, hip-hop, and pop. As construction crews were putting the finishing touches on things last week, I got a sneak peek at what Twin Cities music fans can expect from this impressive new venue.

Getting In: Parking and the Grand Plaza

Let’s start with the part of the concert experience most people dread. General parking here is complimentary, spread across several expansive on-site lots. There’s also a paid premier lot if you’d rather park closer to the entrance and avoid the shuffle on the way out. Both of these options are worlds above hauling in from a remote festival lot or paying an event parking fee at a downtown ramp. Mystic Lake also offers complimentary shuttles to and from the casino.

After the parking lots comes the Grand Plaza, an impressive main entry point that was clearly designed by people who’ve stood in their share of bad lines. Bars and concession stands are scattered throughout the plaza. There are lawn chair rentals available if you’re bound for the lawn, and there’s even an interactive stop-and-shop merch store. The Grand Plaza, and the entire amphitheater for that matter, is laid out to spread the crowd out and keep everyone moving towards the music instead of stalling at the gate.

Seats and sight lines

Gallery Fullscreen Slideshow Previous Slide 7 of 7 Mystic Lake Amphitheater hosted a media day on Thursday, June 18. Located in Shakopee, Minnesota, the outdoor music venue has a capacity of 19,000. Darin Kamnetz for MPR 1 of 7 Mystic Lake Amphitheater hosted a media day on Thursday, June 18. Located in Shakopee, Minnesota, the outdoor music venue has a capacity of 19,000. Darin Kamnetz for MPR 2 of 7 Mystic Lake Amphitheater hosted a media day on Thursday, June 18. Located in Shakopee, Minnesota, the outdoor music venue has a capacity of 19,000. Darin Kamnetz for MPR Next Slide

The Mystic Lake Amphitheater has a seat — or patch of turf — for just about every type of fan: a pit up front, 100-level seats above that, a stack of boxes and suites, 200-level seats, a turf lawn, and plenty of standing GA areas to post up, drink a beer, and watch the band. While every seat in the house is sure to sound great and have a perfect sight line to the stage, I predict the lawn will be the place to be for most shows. It’s conveniently located right next to the August Schell beer garden and is by far the most cost-effective ticket. Bring your own lawn vibes or rent a chair on the way in.

The amphitheater looks out over the Minnesota River Valley, with a panoramic view punctuated by nearby Canterbury Park and Valley Fair. From the August Schell beer garden, you have a perfect view of the stage and can watch horses circling the track at Canterbury. The 19,000-capacity bowl is built around state-of-the-art acoustics, but the house system is largely there to handle lawn delay — getting clean, synced sound to the back of the grass. Since touring acts generally travel with their own stage PA and lights, the sonic ceiling on any given night will rise and fall with the headliner’s road rig.

Concessions

Gallery Fullscreen Slideshow Previous Slide 6 of 6 Mystic Lake Amphitheater hosted a media day on Thursday, June 18. Located in Shakopee, Minnesota, the outdoor music venue has a capacity of 19,000. Darin Kamnetz for MPR 1 of 6 Mystic Lake Amphitheater hosted a media day on Thursday, June 18. Located in Shakopee, Minnesota, the outdoor music venue has a capacity of 19,000. Darin Kamnetz for MPR 2 of 6 Mystic Lake Amphitheater hosted a media day on Thursday, June 18. Located in Shakopee, Minnesota, the outdoor music venue has a capacity of 19,000. Darin Kamnetz for MPR Next Slide

Here’s where the Mystic Lake Amphitheater quietly outdoes most other venues. The impressive food program, overseen by head of culinary Ryan DeRieux, leans on local partners and is built in big, open stands meant to keep lines short. While there are plenty of premium food and beverage options, the venue’s more accessibly priced options are the real headline: $2 hot dogs, $5 beers, and $3 snacks. When was the last time you got a beer and a hot dog at a show for $7? Or anywhere for that matter!

As for the rest of the food options, these aren’t your typical arena concessions. Koko’s elevates the standard venue pretzel by frying it rather than baking it. The result is a crackly crust that gets brushed with real butter and salted to order with a steamy inside that’s unlike any pretzel I’ve ever had. Koko’s also slings burgers, brats, dogs, and a veggie burger. Its Mosh Pit Burger is a take on a classic smashburger: double patties, house sauce, and caramelized onions. The Koko’s brat is locally produced and comes piled high with those same caramelized onions. Ziggy’s is the venue’s pizza shop that sells pies produced in Italy from Italian ingredients with large chunks of fresh mozzarella standing in for the usual shredded stuff. Rebel Hen offers chicken strips and wraps, all served with house-made sauces.

The beverage side of things is equally impressive. In addition to the $5 beer options, the venue’s many bars offer tons of canned beers, seltzers, and cocktails. And we aren’t just talking tall boys either. From what I saw, all the beers and seltzers were available in the big 20–24oz cans, which makes for fewer trips to the bar and more time watching the show. The cocktails get their own special treatment, with the Aperol spritz arriving in a golden chalice and several other premium cocktails coming out in a shaker.

Bathrooms

Naturally, we have to follow up talking about the bar offerings with the venue’s bathroom offerings. In short, there are lots of them. They have just as many bathrooms as there are bars, if not more. The days of missing your favorite song while waiting in a porta-potty line in a muddy field are over.

The Premium Tier

Gallery Fullscreen Slideshow Previous Slide 6 of 6 Mystic Lake Amphitheater hosted a media day on Thursday, June 18. Located in Shakopee, Minnesota, the outdoor music venue has a capacity of 19,000. Darin Kamnetz for MPR 1 of 6 Mystic Lake Amphitheater hosted a media day on Thursday, June 18. Located in Shakopee, Minnesota, the outdoor music venue has a capacity of 19,000. Darin Kamnetz for MPR 2 of 6 Mystic Lake Amphitheater hosted a media day on Thursday, June 18. Located in Shakopee, Minnesota, the outdoor music venue has a capacity of 19,000. Darin Kamnetz for MPR Next Slide

There is a whole slew of premium options for those looking to upgrade their experience. The Backyard is an open-air lounge inspired by the great Midwestern backyard hang featuring a full BBQ menu, a DJ truck, and, of course, a bar. The Backyard is included in all box and suite tickets but is also available as an upgrade to any ticket.

Level with the stage and sitting just 125 feet from it are the amphitheater’s 18 Bunker Suites. With a capacity of 10-32 people, they offer a kind of intimacy you don’t typically find at a 19,000-cap venue. Connecting the suites (and only accessible via them) is the Vinyl Room, a Japanese listening room-inspired club with live vinyl DJs, Japanese whiskeys and food, and a thoughtfully curated record collection that highlights Minnesota musicians. Throughout all the premium areas, merch concierges are on hand to grab you a shirt so you don’t have to miss a moment of the show.

Which shows will do well here?

A shed lives and dies by its lawn culture, and the Mystic Lake Amphitheater is clearly built for it. That makes it a natural fit for acts that thrive on summer-evening, beer-in-hand, sing-along energy. Country headliners, classic rock, jam bands, big pop tours, crossover hip hop — really anyone whose show is as much about the hang as the setlist — will all do great here. Arena tours that want some fresh air and a view, and festival-scale names who’d rather headline their own night than share a field will also both have a new home.

More than any artist, though, the biggest benefactors of the venue are the fans. Nearly every detail of the place seems designed around what a fan actually wants out of a night out. Time will tell if the amphitheater delivers on that experience, but if you want to find out for yourself, many of the shows this summer still have plenty of $35 lawn tickets. Pull up a rented lawn chair, grab a $2 hot dog and a big can of something, and enjoy a beautiful summer night.