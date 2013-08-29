The Suburbs cofounder, former Shangri-La studio owner Beej Chaney has died

Thanks for liking this song! We have added it to a personal playlist for you.

Log in to share your opinion with The Current and add it to your profile.

“We’ve arrived, where boys run free.” That’s the voice of Blaine John "Beej" Chaney amid the chugging, hypnotic “Music For Boys.” The song is a highlight of 1981’s Credit In Heaven, the second full-length album from Twin Cities rock group the Suburbs.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, Chaney died at the age of 68. According to reporting by the Star Tribune, his body was found by local police on the beach in Hermosa Beach, California. Although not yet been identified by authorities, his personal assistant confirmed that Chaney — who lived in the area and regularly swam in the ocean — was the man found.

Deephaven-born Chaney and teenage friend Chan Poling first founded a rock group called the Technocats in 1976, while both were hanging out in Los Angeles. They eventually returned to Minnesota, and linked up with bassist Michael Halliday, guitarist Bruce Allen, and drummer Hugo Klaers. According to legend, they formed the Suburbs the day after Thanksgiving in 1977.

The band members’ collaborations proved fruitful and wide-ranging — pulling in influences from New Wave, punk, krautrock, jazz, and more. In addition to sharing vocal duties with Poling, Chaney’s contributions on guitar became known as “beejtar.” "I never studied anyone but tinkered around in the basement just making cool guitar sounds,” Chaney said in an interview with Cash Box in 1983. “My style is a lot of emotion just brought through strings and a couple of pickups and piece of wood. It sounds different every night, changing with my moods and different intensities. I try to reach for the moment.”

The Suburbs built a local following playing at Jay’s Longhorn Bar in Minneapolis with material from records released through local independent label Twin/Tone Records. In 1983, they jumped to a major label, Mercury/PolyGram, which released Love Is the Law, featuring the horns-enhanced title hit. After putting out album No. 4, Suburbs, in 1986 on A&M Records, the group disbanded in 1987.

Chaney would later be a part of a Suburbs reunion, which began in 1992. During that period, They put out two compilations and a pair of live albums. By the ‘90s, Chaney was living in California, and became the owner of Shangri-La Studios. He oversaw many upgrades, and artists who recorded there during those years include Mark Knopfler, Kings of Leon, Weezer, and Metallica. In 2011, Chaney sold the property to producer Rick Rubin, the current owner.

In 2013, the Suburbs reformed in the studio to record and release their fifth studio album, Si Sauvage. During the promotion of Si Sauvage, Chaney joined the Suburbs for a studio session at The Current, and performed later that year at the Minnesota State Fair as part of Music-On-A-Stick.

The Suburbs in 2013 (left to right): Steve Brantseg, Steve Price, Chan Poling, Beej Chaney, and Hugo Klaers. Kii Arens

Chaney was in and out of the Suburbs’ performing band up until August of 2014, when the band announced: “Beej Chaney is taking a leave of absence from the band to take care of some health and personal issues that have been weighing heavily on his mind and body.”

In recent times, Chaney was collaborating and performing with Minnesota-based rockabilly artist Robby Vee, son of Fargo-born teen idol Bobby Vee. The younger Vee told the Star Tribune that an album titled Shake It All Up — featuring guitar, vocals, and songwriting by Chaney — was set to be released later in January.

Chaney leaves behind three daughters.