Minneapolis music venue First Avenue owes its signature look to the names painted on silver stars all over the building. The stars detail a history of so many notable nights at the club. There’s U2, Radiohead, and Prince, and then there’s Conrad.

Conrad Sverkerson, mostly known by his first name, had worked at First Avenue since 1988 and held the title of stage manager since 1990. He has said that the first show he worked there featured Soul Asylum. (In 2007, he told a story to Mary Lucia about hitting the road with Soul Asylum.) Over the past 35 years, he was an integral part of the venue’s culture and experience for artists and patrons alike. Due to his mane of curly red hair, he was easy to spot.

In 2012, Conrad told Andrea Swensson about how he felt about having his own star among all the rest. He didn’t want it at all. “They were like, ‘Well, the star committee insists that you have a star and it be by your door [the door where he helps bands load in their equipment].’ And then when they repainted it they put it right in the center of the door." He pauses, blushing. "People think it’s bigger than the other stars. And I don’t think it is, it’s just because it’s there by itself, and I’m by no means a big star."

Conrad's star on First Avenue's exterior wall, as photographed in 2020 after a star was added for George Floyd. Jay Gabler/MPR

After a CaringBridge page circulated earlier in the day, it was confirmed by First Avenue director of operations Damon Barna that Conrad died on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 30. “Rest easy, Conrad. Say hi to Billy for us,” Barna wrote on Facebook. Conrad’s brother Billy Sverkerson, who had also worked at First Avenue, died in 2013. Conrad was 66.

On the morning of Oct. 1, First Avenue updated its profile photos on social media to feature Conrad’s star.

Prior to working at First Ave, Conrad grew up in a family of 10 children. "We grew up out in New Hope, back when it was the Wonder Years kind of times, when everything was innocent and you could run around the neighborhood," Conrad’s brother Mark Sverkerson told Andrea Swensson in 2013. "We had a cool upbringing."

Conrad was a doorman at the now-shuttered West Bank music venue the 400 Bar and later the 7th Street Entry. In July of 2021, Conrad joined other First Avenue staffers onstage at 7th Street Entry to mark the reopening of the club after its closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We welcome you back," he said from the stage before the Suburbs performed.

In the time since his passing was announced, an outpouring of tributes have been circulating online.

As there is more information available, this post will be updated.

First Avenue staff members, including Conrad Sverkerson (with microphone) and CEO Dayna Frank (center), welcome fans to the 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis ahead of the Suburbs' concert on July 2, 2021. Darin Kamnetz for MPR

