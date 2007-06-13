Zuzu's Petals frontwoman Laurie Lindeen has died

Laurie Lindeen, a fixture of the Twin Cities music community, has died. Lindeen was known and loved by many as the singer and guitarist for all-female rock group Zuzu’s Petals. According to multiple reports, she died due to a brain aneurysm on Monday, July 1. She was 62.

Lindeen grew up in Madison, Wisconsin. She formed Zuzu’s Petals in 1988 with bassist Coleen Elwood. They eventually solidified the lineup with drummer Linda Pitmon. The band name refers to James Stewart’s character George Bailey carrying flower petals from his daughter Zuzu in his pocket in the film It's A Wonderful Life.

In 1994, Lindeen shared some memories with The Current for Women’s History Month: “I have many great Minnesota women-specific music memories. Playing with Babes in Toyland, L7, Smut, Dutch Oven, Tina & the B-side Movement, and the Lunachicks come to mind. Reuniting with my bandmates Co and Linda at the Fitzgerald Theater for Mary Lucia's Fakebook series in 2007 was incredible, but the best thing that ever happened to Zuzu's Petals occurred on the day that our co-worker at the Global Cafe, Linda Pitmon, agreed (enthusiastically, I might add) to be our new drummer. Linda had drummed for countless local bands while Co and I were newbies. The second she took the stool, our whole band experience was transformed.”

Zuzu’s Petals signed to local indie label Twin/Tone Records, and released When No One's Looking in 1992 and Music Of Your Life in 1993. The band broke up in 1994. Lindeen released a solo EP, A Pregnant Pause, in 1998. She later recounted her experiences in the book Petal Pusher: A Rock And Roll Cinderella Story, published in 2007.

Gallery Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 4 of 4 Longtime friend and Zuzu's Petals bandmate Coleen Elwood posted this second tribute to Laurie Lindeen on Instagram. via Instagram 1 of 4 Longtime friend and Zuzu's Petals bandmate Coleen Elwood posted this tribute to Laurie Lindeen on Instagram. via Instagram 2 of 4 Jacob Slichter of Semisonic posted this tribute to Laurie Lindeen. via Facebook Next Slide

Her former bandmate Coleen Elwood shared this social media update on Tuesday afternoon: “It is with a broken heart, and the permission of her family, I share the horrible news of the death of @laurielindeen, due to a brain aneurysm 7/1. My dear friend of 45 years, ZZP petal sister, musical collaborator & funny AF old school pal. I am shocked & devastated & at a loss for words to describe what she meant to me, her family & MPLS music community. She was one of the smartest & funniest…who could convince me to do, just about anything; “sure I’ll take my college degree, move to Minneapolis & start a band with you, before I can play the bass”. There will be more pictures & stories to share…and so many more tears to cry. So for today, hug your pals, kiss your loved ones, listen to X/ zeppelin/ Joni or Roxy music…and turn it up past 11. It’s one past 10. We love you Laurie/ Lars/ dolphin petal sister.”

“Laurie was and always will be a radiant light, just a force field of talent,” says MPR’s Ali Lozoff, who the first manager and booking agent for Zuzu’s Petals during the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. “She was a bombshell, whipsmart, and quick to laugh. I was closest to her and Zuzu’s in the early ‘90s, which wasn’t the easiest time for an all-female band to be muscling their way through the business. But Laurie, Linda and Coleen were fierce, talented, assertive, unique… all qualities that got them through tough times then and later. They believed in me as a little spitfire 20-year-old, not even old enough to be in the bars I was booking them into, because we shared humor and a youthful sense of righteous indignation and a firm belief in each other’s talents. I will never forget the faith they put in me, or the kind words Laurie had for me over the years. Working for ZZP is really what started my career in music, and eventually radio. She was a true teacher, mentor, friend. I admired Laurie so much. This loss is like a light being turned off.”

According to Lindeen’s personal website, she received an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Minnesota in 2004. She has spent the past several years teaching writing and literature at the University of St. Thomas, St. Cloud State University, and the Loft Literary Center. She also led memoir writing boot camps and retreats at the Madeline Island School of the Arts on Madeline Island, as well as in in Santa Fe and Tucson. As of earlier this year, Lindeen was living on the East Coast and teaching English at the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

In 2017, she penned an essay for the New York Times about driving with her ex-husband, Replacements frontman Paul Westerberg, to bring their son Johnny to college.

In a 2008 interview with PopMatters, Lindeen was asked how she would like to be remembered. Her answer was refreshingly succinct. After referencing the famous line from Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” about knowing when to hold and when to fold, she added: “She loved a good challenge.”

Gallery Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 4 of 4 Laurie Lindeen's book "Petal Pusher: a Rock and Roll Cinderella Story" is a brutally honest account of life as a member of an all-female rock band in the 1980s and 90s in Minneapolis. MPR Photo/Euan Kerr 1 of 4 Zuzu's Petals (publicity photo) Daniel Corrigan 2 of 4 Linda Pitmon, Laurie Lindeen, Collen Elwood of Zuzu's Petals Photo: Daniel Corrigan Next Slide

